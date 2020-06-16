Latest
Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over Right-Wing Poll Showing BLM Is More Popular Than Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
June 16, 2020 8:58 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who’s been railing against the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in recent days amid nationwide protests against racist police brutality, had a bad night on Monday.

Carlson opened his program with news of the right-leaning pollster Rasmussen’s latest report that shows 62 percent of “likely” U.S. voters view BLM favorably while President Donald Trump’s approval rating trails behind at 43 percent.

“Here’s some bracing news we never expected to report: Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the President of the United States,” Carlson lamented in the opening of his program. “And not slightly more popular than the President; much more popular.”

Keeping in line with his usual apocalyptic smears against BLM, the Fox host warned that the anti-racism movement is “working to remake the country and then to control it” and that politicians are “lining up to bow before” the movement.

Carlson has been dedicating much of his program lately to rants against BLM ever since protests set off by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers began emerging throughout the country.

The Fox host’s unhinged ravings, which have caused his show to hemorrhage advertisers, reached their peak last week when he declared that the protests are “definitely not about black lives.”

“And remember that when they come for you,” Carlson warned viewers. “And at this rate, they will.”

He did not explicitly say who “they” are.

Watch Carlson below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
