Trump’s ‘Very Powerful’ Border Wall Partially Collapses On Mexico’s Side

You can’t make this stuff up.

A newly constructed section of President Donald Trump’s prized wall in Calexico, California toppled over into Mexicali, Mexico due to strong gusts of wind on Wednesday.

According to local CNN affiliate KYMA, several of the wall’s steel panels collapsed at around 12 PM PST. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones told KYMA that the panels had been recently moored to a concrete foundation that had not fully hardened.

Pitones also told the Los Angeles Times that Mexican authorities “responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street.”

“[Customs and Border Protection] will work with the construction contractor to mitigate the impact of high winds as construction continues,” he said.

The latest incident isn’t the only time Trump’s “very powerful wall” has signaled more fragility than the President has let on: smugglers have been breaking through the wall using simple power tools and makeshift ladders.

But those breaches apparently don’t bother Trump.

“We have a very powerful wall,” he said in November. “But no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything, in all fairness.”