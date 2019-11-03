Trump Defends Embarrassing Breaches At His Border Wall: ‘You Can Cut Through Any Wall’

Presidential candidate Donald Trump on October 3, 2015: “We’re going to build a wall, and it’s going to be impenetrable, it will be a real wall.”*

*”But you can cut through any wall.” – President Donald Trump on November 2, 2019.

The Washington Post published a report on Saturday revealing how smugglers in Mexico have been getting past Trump’s billion-dollar border wall through comically simple means, such as makeshift ladders and electric saws anyone can buy at their local Home Depot.

But when confronted with the failure of his prized project, Trump merely shrugged it off.

“We have a very powerful wall,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “But no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything, in all fairness.”

He claimed the breaches could be “easily fixed.”

“One of the reasons we did it the way we did it, it’s very easily fixed,” Trump said. “You put the chunk back in. But we have a very powerful wall.”

“But you can cut through any wall,” he added.

The remarkably casual response comes after Trump has used the wall as a rallying cry repeatedly on the campaign trail, shut down the government for 35 days to pressure Congress into funding it, and extracted $8 billion from military funds to pay for the wall when Congress refused to give in.

Watch Trump below: