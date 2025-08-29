Trump’s Tariffs Are Illegal, Appeals Court Finds

Latest
August 29, 2025 6:12 p.m.
Updated August 29, 2025 6:27 p.m.
An appeals court ruled 7-4 Friday evening that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, a series of which he imposed by executive order under emergency powers granted by The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are unlawful.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruling comes hours after Trump administration officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio filed statements calling on the court to stay any judgement against the administration until the matter can be decided by the Supreme Court.

The ruling could mean the U.S. government has to repay billions of dollars in already-collected tariffs. 

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in place until October 14, giving the administration time to appeal to the high court.

Trump’s tariffs had already been struck down by the U.S. Court of International Trade in May.

“Because we agree that IEEPA’s grant of presidential authority to ‘regulate’ imports does not authorize the tariffs imposed by the Executive Orders, we affirm” the lower court’s ruling, the majority opinion stated.

The White House immediately suggested it would appeal.

“President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in an email. “The President’s tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Notable Replies

  1. Interesting…are we betting the Supremes cave as per usual?

  2. Of course, that little known rule for SCOTUS that exists above the Constitution and reads “Trump can do whatever he wants.”

  3. Avatar for sandi sandi says:

    Cynically, I think it depends on what Roberts’ corporate masters want. I suspect they are not in favor of tariffs, but I don’t always think like an oligarch.

  4. And he has absolute immunity when he does it.

  5. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    One would assume that, because US companies/persons are the ones paying the inflated tariffs (and not “China”), they’d be in favor of having this imagined “power” stripped from their Stooge in Chief, and getting big refunds, probably with added payments in compensation.

    But you are right … who of us peons understands the thinking process of the top 1% of the top 1%?

