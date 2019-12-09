Trump’s Ex-White House Doctor Files To Run For Congress In Texas

Latest
White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on January 16, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
December 9, 2019 6:48 p.m.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House doctor, filed to run for Congress on Monday.

Jackson is running in Texas’ ruby-red 13th District, which is currently represented by outgoing Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX).

Trump tapped Jackson to head the Veteran Affairs Department in April 2018, but his nomination was torpedoed after allegations of Jackson fostering an abusive work environment and drinking on the job arose.

After Jackson withdrew his nomination, he chose not to return as Trump’s personal doctor. He remained in the White House medical unit.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
includes: 
