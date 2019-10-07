Dare We Say This Is The Most Ridiculous Trump Tweet … Ever?

We’re not in Kansas anymore.

In a bizarre string of tweets on Monday morning, President Trump appeared to compare himself to the Wizard of Oz when he referenced his “great and unmatched wisdom” and vowed to “destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if they did anything that he considered to be off-limits.

“If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey,” he tweeted.

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

The tweet comes likely in response to Republican criticism over his decision to pull U.S. troops from the Turkey-Syria border.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that the Wizard of Oz never actually wielded any power and was, in fact, a fraud.