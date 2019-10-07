Trump Gets An Earful From GOP Allies Over His Latest Move In Syria

Latest
Some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies aren’t on board with the White House’s abrupt Sunday night announcement that U.S. troops will begin withdrawing from Turkey’s border in northeastern Syria.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters — who have been instrumental in the U.S. fight against the Islamic State — in northeast Syria goes against senior leaders’ advice in his administration. The State Department and the Pentagon have advocated for a small presence in the region to fight ISIS, according to the Times.

In a statement Monday obtained by the Associated Press, Syrian Kurdish fighters accused Washington of abandoning them.

Trump defended the move Monday morning in a series of tweets:

Trump’s unprecedented move sparked backlash Monday morning from his closest allies.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade called the move a “disaster.”

“The reason our casualties were so low is because the Kurds did all the fighting,” Kilmeade said. “Now we’re saying ‘Okay Turks, go wipe them out. Or force them out.’ What kind of message is that to the next ally that wants to side with us?”

Watch Kilmeade’s reaction below:

Trump’s closest allies in Congress also issued choice words in reaction to the move:

Some of Trump’s former Cabinet members joined in on the criticism as well, such as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former ISIS envoy Brett McGurk:

Summer Concepcion
