Trump Mocks Green New Deal With Head-Spinning Windmill Rant

It’s not just light bulbs that give him an “orange look” and toilets that don’t flush that swirl around President Trump’s mind — the thought of windmills apparently makes his head spin, too.

During a speech at a Turning Point USA conference Saturday, Trump mocked the Green New Deal by rambling about how he finds windmills expensive and dangerous.

“I never understood wind,” Trump said. “I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany, mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”

Trump then confusingly brought up up how “the world is tiny compared to the universe” with “tremendous amount of fumes and everything.”

“So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything,” Trump said. “You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air.”

The President also got worked up over how windmills supposedly “destroy the bird population.”

“A windmill will kill many bald eagles,” Trump said. “After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: