Latest
59 mins ago
Trump Turns To SCOTUS To Stop Banks From Giving House His Financial Records
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, attend the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Steven J. Menashi, nominee to be a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Senate GOPers Expand Effort To Probe Sketchy Ukraine Claims Pushed By Trump
2 hours ago
Matt Gaetz Admits That Yeah, Giuliani’s Ukraine Trip Is ‘A Little Weird’

Trump’s Friday Grievances: Light Bulbs That Make Him Look Orange And Toilets That Don’t Flush

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of his administration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House December 06, 2019 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of his administration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House December 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump listed what he considers his administrations many economic accomplishments, including deregulation of environmental laws and the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, announcing that the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 6, 2019 4:32 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump had a number of thoughts swirling around his head during a small business roundtable Friday afternoon at the White House.

After addressing the deadly shooting at a Naval base in Pensacola, Florida, Trump abruptly pivoted to complaining about the environmentally friendly lightbulbs that give the President “an orange look.”

“The lightbulb — they got rid of the lightbulb that people got used to,” Trump said, before ranting about how the more energy-efficient bulbs “doesn’t make you look as good.”

“Of course, being a vain person, that’s very important to me. Gives you an orange look,” Trump said. “I don’t want an orange look — has anyone noticed that? So we’ll have to change those bulbs in at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House.”

Trump also confusingly railed against the lack of sufficient water pressure in American plumbing.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucets on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it,” Trump said. “And you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet, you take a shower and the water comes dripping out.”

Trump then said that he directed the Environmental Protection Agency to look at opening up water standards “very strongly” given how “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once” and “end up using more water.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below via The Washington Post and ABC News:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: