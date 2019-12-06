Trump’s Friday Grievances: Light Bulbs That Make Him Look Orange And Toilets That Don’t Flush

President Trump had a number of thoughts swirling around his head during a small business roundtable Friday afternoon at the White House.

After addressing the deadly shooting at a Naval base in Pensacola, Florida, Trump abruptly pivoted to complaining about the environmentally friendly lightbulbs that give the President “an orange look.”

“The lightbulb — they got rid of the lightbulb that people got used to,” Trump said, before ranting about how the more energy-efficient bulbs “doesn’t make you look as good.”

“Of course, being a vain person, that’s very important to me. Gives you an orange look,” Trump said. “I don’t want an orange look — has anyone noticed that? So we’ll have to change those bulbs in at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House.”

Trump also confusingly railed against the lack of sufficient water pressure in American plumbing.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucets on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it,” Trump said. “And you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet, you take a shower and the water comes dripping out.”

Trump then said that he directed the Environmental Protection Agency to look at opening up water standards “very strongly” given how “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once” and “end up using more water.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below via The Washington Post and ABC News:

"We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms," Trump says. "People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." pic.twitter.com/asDjGxuFts — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2019