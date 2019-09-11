A Trump Staffer Currently Helping To Craft Gun Policies Used To Work For The Gun Lobby

A White House staffer who used to work for the gun lobby is now reportedly helping President Donald Trump craft gun safety proposals.

The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that Michael B. Williams, who was appointed as Trump’s deputy assistant and counselor to the chief of staff in April, has been heavily involved in the White House’s gun policy initiatives.

He’s reportedly been participating in the White House’s discussions on gun control measures, including Trump’s recent phone call with a bipartisan group of senators discussing the chamber’s bill on background checks.

Williams’ LinkedIn profile shows that the Trump aide was the general counsel for the American Suppressor Association, a lobby group for gun silencer manufacturers and distributors, before he joined the Trump campaign in September 2016. Williams is also described as the ASA’s general counsel on its website.

Additionally, his profile lists the National Rifle Association’s Institute For Legislative Action as a former place of employment, where he worked as a law clerk for several months in 2013.

An unnamed White House official defended Williams’ involvement in gun control policymaking to the Daily Beast, saying that it was a “good thing” the White House employs “qualified staff with subject matter expertise to work on policy issues.”