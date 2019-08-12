Trump Sent Some Truly Weird Letters To Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump has sent at least two strange letters to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one of which was so bizarre that the Canadian ambassador had to make sure it wasn’t a prank.

According to an Axios report Sunday, Trump mailed Trudeau a torn-out cover of Bloomberg Businessweek declaring the Canadian leader the “Anti-Trump” in mid-2017.

“Looking good! Hope it’s not true!” Trump reportedly wrote on the cover in silver Sharpie.

The letter prompted Canadian ambassador David MacNaughton to reach out to the White House and ask if it was some kind of prank, two unnamed sources told Axios.

In an attempt to prove that the U.S. had a trade deficit with Canada, Trump sent Trudeau a document to make his case, in December 2017.

One of Axios’ unnamed sources said that Trump scrawled something like “Not good!!” in Sharpie on the document, which showed America’s deficit in trade goods. The document apparently didn’t mention the country’s surplus in services, which would give the U.S. an overall surplus in trade.

That’s when Trudeau had to remind Trump that his own government proved POTUS wrong.

The Canadian prime minister responded to Trump’s document with a printout of Office of the United States Trade Representative’s site that reported a surplus of $12.5 billion in 2016, a figure Trudeau had circled with a drawn smiley face next to it.