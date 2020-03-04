Trump Really Wants Warren To Drop Out…For The Sake Of Her ‘Friendship’ With Bernie

It’s Wednesday morning, and President Donald Trump is doling out his takes on the primary race in the form of bizarre fanfiction, particularly with regards to Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Trump started off with his typical attempt to sow division between Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters and the Democratic establishment by claiming the latter “CRUSHED” the Vermont senator. Then he dragged Warren for not dropping out.

“Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts,” Trump tweeted. “It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!”

The (definitely good faith) indignation on Sanders’ behalf continued several minutes later.

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race,” Trump tweeted. “She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship.”

“Will he ever speak to her again?” he wondered. “She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

But it doesn’t seem like Warren will be heeding Trump’s tongue-in-cheek advice anytime soon, despite the gut punch of losing her home state along with all the other Super Tuesday states.

In an email sent to her supporters late Tuesday night, the Massachusetts Democrat asserted that “there are six more primaries just one week away, and we need your help to keep up the momentum.”

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who also had a bad night, is apparently feeling less optimistic than Warren; the Associated Press and NBC News report that Bloomberg is “reassessing” whether he ought to stay in the race after his Super Tuesday gambit crashed and burned.