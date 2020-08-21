Trump Vows To Station Law Enforcement At Polling Sites On Election Day

President Donald Trump on Thursday night pledged to have law enforcement monitor polling places during the elections on November 3, dialing up his bogus claims of election fraud to another extreme.

During an interview, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump if he planned to send “poll watchers” to the sites “to know that it’s a real vote from a real American.”

“We’re gonna have everything,” the President replied. “We’re gonna have sheriffs and we’re gonna have law enforcement and we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody. And attorney generals.”

Though Trump has repeatedly peddled the false claim that mail-in voting leads to election fraud, his comments indicated that his baseless fearmongering on the topic now extends to in-person voting as well.

As he continues to trail Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the polls, Trump has been trying to preemptively paint Biden’s potential victory as illegitimate due to voter fraud and signaling that he won’t accept the election results.

“You have to see what’s happening,” Trump said when asked earlier this week if he’d allow a peaceful transition of power if he lost the race, claiming that “you’re never going to have a fair election” with mail-in voting.

Listen to Trump below: