Trump Suggests He Won’t Accept Potential Biden Victory: ‘You Have To See What’s Happening’

President Donald Trump indicated on Monday morning that he may not accept the results of the November elections if he loses to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on the basis of his bogus conspiracy theory that mail-in voting leads to election fraud.

“I go by the election,” Trump said when the hosts of “Fox and Friends” asked for his response to concerns that he won’t allow a peaceful transition of power in the event of a Biden victory.

Then the President added: “Now with that being said, I have to tell you that if you go with this universal mail-in, where you send millions of votes–in California tens of millions of ballots being sent to everybody and their dogs, okay? Dogs are getting them, okay? People that have been dead for 25 years are getting them–you have to see what’s happening. Then you’re never going to have a fair election.”

“I’ll say this: You’re never going to have a fair election,” he repeated.

There is no evidence that mail-in ballots cause voter fraud at the hands of nefarious actors, including, uh, dogs. Additionally, Trump himself has voted by mail.

Regardless, the President has relentlessly attacked states’ mail-in voting initiatives brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and has gone has far as withholding federal funds to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to, by his own admission, sabotage efforts to vote by mail in November.

Listen to Trump below: