Latest
***HOLD FOR MONDAY***This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows the skyline of downtown Milwaukee, the location of a scaled down Democratic National Convention. About 50,000 visitors were expect to inject about $250 million into the economy of the key presidential battleground state. But now, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the convention is nearly entirely online, with all of the major speakers, including presumptive nominee Joe Biden, skipping the trip to Milwaukee. It would have been the first time Milwaukee, a city of 1.6 million, hosted a presidential nominating convention. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
20 mins ago
‘It Is A Gut Punch’: Milwaukee Misses Out On Dem Convention Bump
23 mins ago
New Zealand Delays Election After COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Auckland
26 mins ago
France Sending Riot Police To Southern Region To Enforce Mask-Wearing

Trump Suggests He Won’t Accept Potential Biden Victory: ‘You Have To See What’s Happening’

President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on August 10, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 17, 2020 9:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump indicated on Monday morning that he may not accept the results of the November elections if he loses to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on the basis of his bogus conspiracy theory that mail-in voting leads to election fraud.

“I go by the election,” Trump said when the hosts of “Fox and Friends” asked for his response to concerns that he won’t allow a peaceful transition of power in the event of a Biden victory.

Then the President added: “Now with that being said, I have to tell you that if you go with this universal mail-in, where you send millions of votes–in California tens of millions of ballots being sent to everybody and their dogs, okay? Dogs are getting them, okay? People that have been dead for 25 years are getting them–you have to see what’s happening. Then you’re never going to have a fair election.”

“I’ll say this: You’re never going to have a fair election,” he repeated.

There is no evidence that mail-in ballots cause voter fraud at the hands of nefarious actors, including, uh, dogs. Additionally, Trump himself has voted by mail.

Regardless, the President has relentlessly attacked states’ mail-in voting initiatives brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and has gone has far as withholding federal funds to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to, by his own admission, sabotage efforts to vote by mail in November.

Listen to Trump below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30