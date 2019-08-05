Latest
El Paso Mayor Says Trump Will Visit The City On Wednesday

August 5, 2019 7:25 pm
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced on Monday evening that President Donald Trump will come visit the city on Wednesday following the deadly shooting, which is being investigated as a hate crime against Latinos, over the weekend that led to the deaths of 22 people.

“He’s coming out here on Wednesday,” Margo said during a press conference. “And I want to clarify for the political spin that this is the office of the mayor of El Paso in an official capacity welcoming the office of the President of the United States, which I consider is my formal duty.”

“I will ask President Trump to support our efforts with any and all federal resources that are available,” he continued.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told the hosts of “Morning Joe” on Monday that Trump was “not welcome” in the city.

“He should not come here while we are in mourning,” she said.

2020 candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso while serving in Congress, tweeted earlier on Monday that Trump “has no place” in El Paso after he “helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible.”

O’Rourke said on Sunday that Trump “encourages” the violence that occurred in El Paso with his racist rhetoric. The Texas Democrat doubled down the next day after telling reporters, “You know the shit [Trump]’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals.”

Watch Margo below:

