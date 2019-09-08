Trump’s Giving A Speech In ‘Very Dangerous And Filthy’ Baltimore

President Donald Trump will visit Baltimore on Thursday to give a speech at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat, a White House spokesperson confirmed to TPM.
The confirmation settled the question as to whether Trump would attend the biennial retreat after he derided the majority black city as a “very dangerous and filthy place” during his series of racist attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).
Likely inflamed by Cummings’ investigations into his finances as House Oversight Committee chairman, Trump launched the attacks against the Maryland Democrat and his district in late July.