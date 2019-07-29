Trump Might Have To Give Speech In ‘Rodent Infested’ Baltimore At GOP Retreat

Awkward.

President Donald Trump repeatedly bashed Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his majority black district in Baltimore this weekend in a series of racist tweets about how the city is supposedly a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

But according to the Washington Post, members of Trump’s own party still plan on spending their yearly retreat in Baltimore this September–meaning Trump will likely have to give a speech in a city he described as a “very dangerous and filthy place.”

The Post pointed out that the Marriott Waterfront hotel, where the event appears to be located, isn’t quite in Cummings’ district (Maryland’s 7th District) but is just four blocks away from the area Trump’s been attacking all weekend.