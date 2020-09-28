Latest
Trump Tries To Distract On Eve Of Debate With Whiplash-Inducing Tweets

By
|
September 28, 2020 12:58 p.m.

What debate prep?

President Trump had a lot on his mind as he took to Twitter on the eve of his first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump’s Monday morning tweets went from reviving his ongoing baseless crusade against mail-in voting to launching yet another nonsensical attack against Biden, all while he continues to vehemently dismiss the New York Times’ bombshell report on his decades of tax avoidance as “fake news.”

The President, without evidence, first re-upped his unfounded claims that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud. His tweet prompted a Twitter label that links to reports debunking Trump’s baseless claim.

Last week, during a White House press conference, Trump refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election to Biden, while ranting against mail-in voting as more states expand access in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans thus far.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it,” Trump said at the time. “And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Here’s Trump’s Monday morning tweet:

Minutes later, Trump once again denied the Times’ bombshell report on his decades-long tax evasion as “fake news,” much like he did during his press conference at the White House on Sunday.

The President didn’t take long to pivot back to attacking Biden by renewing his call for the former VP — who Trump has repeatedly mocked for his age and mental agility — to take a drug test ahead of their first presidential debate.

On Sunday, Trump “strongly” demanded that Biden take a drug test before the debate as he baselessly suggested that the former VP used drugs to improve his public performance.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.

The President reiterated his unfounded allegations against Biden while speaking to reporters during his press conference at the White House on Sunday.

“I am not joking. I am willing to take a drug test, and he should too,” Trump said, as he characterized Biden’s performance in past debates as uneven.

The President then claimed, without evidence, that “a lot of people” say that Biden was on “performance-enhancing drugs” during past debates, before telling reporters to look on the Internet.

Trump’s first debate against Biden on Tuesday evening comes as trails Biden by a substantial margin in nationwide polls. The President told reporters on Monday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) are helping him prepare for the upcoming presidential debate.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
