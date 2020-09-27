Trump Gives Rambling Denial Of NYT Bombshell On His Tax Avoidance

President Trump dismissed the New York Times’ bombshell report on his decades of tax avoidance as “fake news” during a press conference at the White House on Sunday.

The Times’ report on his tax avoidance — which revealed that the President paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the presidential election against Hillary Clinton — dropped shortly before Trump’s press conference began.

After taking five questions that were unrelated to the Times’ report, Trump was finally pressed on it, which he insisted was “fake news.”

“That is totally fake news, made-up, fake, we will do the same stories you can ask me the same question four years ago I had to litigate this and talk about it,” Trump said.

The President went on to ramble about how he’s been under IRS audit for “a long time.”

“The IRS does not treat me well, they treat me like the tea party and they never treat me well, they treat me very badly,” Trump said.

