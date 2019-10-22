White House Attacks ‘Radical Unelected Bureaucrats’ After Explosive Taylor Testimony

The White House attacked acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor on Tuesday after he gave a shocking testimony detailing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, insisting once more that “there was no quid pro quo.”

“Today was just more triple hearsay and selective leaks from the Democrats’ politically-motivated, closed door, secretive hearings,” Grisham added.

Taylor, a career diplomat who was appointed to his position by the Trump administration after it had ousted Marie Yovanovitch, proved to be a crucial witness in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine into inflicting political damage upon his political rivals.

In his testimony, Taylor told Congress that Trump tried to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma, a company tied to 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s son, and the 2016 election in exchange for military aid that had been approved by Congress.

Taylor also described how Sondland and former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker had facilitated Trump’s pressure campaign, and that they had both tried to justify Trump’s actions by comparing the scheme to a business deal.