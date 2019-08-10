Latest
Trump Is Really Annoyed With Maggie Haberman’s Unflattering Coverage

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 10, 2019 10:28 am
It appears President Donald Trump is still getting worked up over how his visits to El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio were covered.

Two days after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN that White House staffers privately thought that Trump’s hospital visits to the victims of the  deadly mass shootings were a “debacle,” Trump threw his two cents into the ring in a Saturday morning tweet.

Haberman told CNN Wednesday that White House staffers didn’t feel that Trump’s visits went well.

“Most people, while they would, I suspect, not say it publicly, will privately admit that yesterday was something of a debacle, that these were not the headlines they wanted to see,” Haberman said. “They wanted him to go in and behave differently. The goal was for him to go in and get out while making as little news as possible.’

Haberman said that Trump “couldn’t stop watching” the news on Wednesday, which caused him to lash out at Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D)2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, and various TV reporters on the same day he was supposed to focus on comforting the victims of the weekend’s deadly mass shootings and their families.

