Latest
1 hour ago
Mulvaney Admits To Ulterior Motive For Suspicious Move Of USDA Experts
1 hour ago
How The Great Replacement Theory Went From Extremist Fringe To GOP Mainstream
on May 6, 2010 in Washington, DC.
13 hours ago
Homeland Security Committee Asks 8chan Owner To Testify On String Of Extremists
news

Trump Mocks Beto’s ‘Phony’ Nickname In Midnight Tweet Before El Paso Visit

Mario Tama/Getty Images North America
By
August 7, 2019 7:28 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump fired off a midnight tweet mocking Beto O’Rourke’s “phony” nickname “to indicate Hispanic heritage,” to which the former congressman quickly responded.

Trump sent the tweet just hours before he’s due in El Paso Wednesday, the site of a massacre inspired by the shooter’s belief in the “Great Replacement Theory” or xenophobic conviction that leftists are scheming to fill the country with foreigners of color.

O’Rourke is of Irish heritage, but was given his nickname as a child growing up in El Paso, a mixed-race community.

The Democratic presidential hopeful has had strong words for the President in the wake of the killings, angrily telling reporters that “you know the shit he’s been saying” and that “he’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country.”

He, along with his congressional successor Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), has asked Trump not to come to the site of the shooting, saying the community needs time to “heal.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: