‘Wheezing’ And ‘Winded’: Trump And Carlson Have Different Views On Kim’s Health

There could be trouble in the Fox News-Tucker Carlson-Donald Trump paradise.

Or, at least, a difference of opinion.

In live footage of his coverage of President Trump walking across the demilitarized zone into North Korea to shake hands with Kim Jong-un, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was subtlety amused as he described a “visibly winded” dictator, whom most physicians consider obese.

“Kim was visibly winded from the … probably 20-yard walk,” Carlson said with a pointed pause after Trump and Kim’s handshake. “He looked bewildered, a lot of cameras here going off in his face, we were probably about four feet away from him. He seemed out of his element, you really felt like something amazing just happened.”

Carlson: Kim was "visibly winded from the — probably 20-yard walk" pic.twitter.com/elSrzpN5ha — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 2, 2019

Ahead of the broadcast of his exclusive interview with President Trump, Carlson brought on a Fox News medical contributor to discuss whether Kim’s health would have an impact on foreign diplomacy. Marc Siegel suggested that Kim could have “obesity hypoventilation syndrome,” or sleep apnea. He also suggested the “wheezing” could be from his known cigarette use.

“I’m barely a physician, but it was very, very, very noticeable,” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson discusses Kim Jong-un's health: He was "wheezing," "visibly winded" pic.twitter.com/ko6lRwOF8e — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 2, 2019

Trump seemed to have a different take.

In a tweet on Monday evening, before Carlson’s broadcast, Trump made a not-so-subtle reference to Kim’s health.

“He looked really well and very healthy,” Trump said.

It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend. We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy – I look forward to seeing him again soon…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019