Latest
RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 4: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) talks with the press to address and deny a sex assault allegation from 2004 in the State Capitol February 04, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He denies . (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
3 mins ago
Fairfax Resigns From Law Firm, Though Sexual Misconduct Probe Came Up Empty
33 mins ago
Nike Yanks Betsy Ross Flag-Themed Shoes After Kaepernick’s Opposition
39 mins ago
Trump Thinks Homelessness Is A ‘Phenomenon’ That Started ‘Two Years Ago’
news

‘Wheezing’ And ‘Winded’: Trump And Carlson Have Different Views On Kim’s Health

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 2, 2019 9:09 am

There could be trouble in the Fox News-Tucker Carlson-Donald Trump paradise.

Or, at least, a difference of opinion.

In live footage of his coverage of President Trump walking across the demilitarized zone into North Korea to shake hands with Kim Jong-un, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was subtlety amused as he described a “visibly winded” dictator, whom most physicians consider obese.

“Kim was visibly winded from the … probably 20-yard walk,” Carlson said with a pointed pause after Trump and Kim’s handshake. “He looked bewildered, a lot of cameras here going off in his face, we were probably about four feet away from him. He seemed out of his element, you really felt like something amazing just happened.”

Ahead of the broadcast of his exclusive interview with President Trump, Carlson brought on a Fox News medical contributor to discuss whether Kim’s health would have an impact on foreign diplomacy. Marc Siegel suggested that Kim could have “obesity hypoventilation syndrome,” or sleep apnea. He also suggested the “wheezing” could be from his known cigarette use.

“I’m barely a physician, but it was very, very, very noticeable,” Carlson said.

Trump seemed to have a different take.

In a tweet on Monday evening, before Carlson’s broadcast, Trump made a not-so-subtle reference to Kim’s health.

“He looked really well and very healthy,” Trump said.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: