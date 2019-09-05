Latest
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Trump’s Top Adviser On The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resigns

US special envoy Jason Greenblatt attends the launch of a project in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 5, 2019 1:52 pm
Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s main adviser on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, resigned on Thursday.

Trump confirmed Greenblatt’s departure via Twitter.

“Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer,” he tweeted. “His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten.”

Greenblatt, who didn’t have a formal background in diplomacy or foreign policy, was the Trump Organization’s executive vice president and the company’s chief legal officer before he joined the Trump administration.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
