Trump’s Top Adviser On The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resigns

Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s main adviser on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, resigned on Thursday.

Trump confirmed Greenblatt’s departure via Twitter.

“Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer,” he tweeted. “His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten.”

….His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten. He will be missed. Thank you Jason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Greenblatt, who didn’t have a formal background in diplomacy or foreign policy, was the Trump Organization’s executive vice president and the company’s chief legal officer before he joined the Trump administration.