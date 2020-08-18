Trump To Michelle Obama: No, You Are Over Your Head!

President Donald Trump had more to say on Tuesday about former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention the night before, during which she said Trump was “clearly in over his head.”

“No, she was over her head,” Trump told reporters during a White House event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

He accused Obama of pre-taping her remarks on the basis that she had said “more than 150,000” Americans have died from COVID-19 (as of Tuesday there have been more than 170,000 deaths in the U.S.).

Trump also complained about the “fawning reviews” of the speech.

“If you gave a real review it wouldn’t be so fawning,” he said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive.”

The President repeated his previous comment about Obama’s remarks from Tuesday morning, stating that he “wouldn’t even be here” if it weren’t for former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now Trump’s Democratic challenger.

“If they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here,” Trump said. “I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the President had railed against the former first lady’s speech on Twitter.

“Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!” he tweeted.