Latest
49 mins ago
Report: Bernie Sanders Preferred Harris As Biden VP Pick
1 hour ago
Former USPS Board Leader To Privately Meet With House Dems Amid Crisis At Agency
1 hour ago
Trump Announces He Will Pardon Susan B. Anthony

Trump To Michelle Obama: No, You Are Over Your Head!

NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
August 18, 2020 10:46 a.m.

President Donald Trump had more to say on Tuesday about former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention the night before, during which she said Trump was “clearly in over his head.”

“No, she was over her head,” Trump told reporters during a White House event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

He accused Obama of pre-taping her remarks on the basis that she had said “more than 150,000” Americans have died from COVID-19 (as of Tuesday there have been more than 170,000 deaths in the U.S.).

Trump also complained about the “fawning reviews” of the speech.

“If you gave a real review it wouldn’t be so fawning,” he said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive.”

The President repeated his previous comment about Obama’s remarks from Tuesday morning, stating that he “wouldn’t even be here” if it weren’t for former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now Trump’s Democratic challenger.

“If they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here,” Trump said. “I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the President had railed against the former first lady’s speech on Twitter.

“Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!” he tweeted.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30