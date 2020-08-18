Indignant Trump Lashes Out At Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech: ‘Thanks For Your Very Kind Words Michelle!’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s headliner speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night was an unflinching dressing-down of the current administration–and President Donald Trump apparently felt the bruise.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning. “[Joe] Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late and unenthusiastic endorsement.”

He complained about the ex-first lady’s remarks again several minutes later as he peddled for the umpteenth time his bogus conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama and Biden had spied on his 2016 campaign.

“It’s called Treason, and more,” Trump tweeted. “Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!”

During her speech, Obama laid out “the cold hard truth” about Trump, whom she slammed as “the wrong president for our country.”

“He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head,” she said. “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

The former first lady also issued a stark warning: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said.