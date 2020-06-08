Trump Throws Tantrum After CNN Poll Shows Biden Crushing Him By Nearly 15 Points

President Donald Trump had a fit on Monday morning on Twitter in response to a new CNN poll showing that the President is in deep trouble ahead of the presidential election in November.

“CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting,” the President tweeted. “Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary.”

The survey, which was held June 2-5 with 1,259 respondents, shows that Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 38 percent. Meanwhile, his disapproval rate skyrocketed to 57 percent, a whopping 6-point increase from CNN’s survey in May.

To make matters worse, the poll also revealed that 55 percent of registered voters support Democratic president candidate Joe Biden, while only 41 percent back Trump.

The survey has a 3.4 percent margin of error overall.

The grim numbers indicate that Americans largely disapprove of Trump’s war-like response to the nationwide anti-police brutality protests.

Additionally, CNN began its survey a day after Trump had peaceful protesters teargassed so he could take his infamous photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.