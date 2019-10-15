Report: Trump Thinks Bolton’s Leaking Details On Ukraine Scandal

President Donald Trump reportedly thinks his former National Security Advisor John Bolton is behind at least some of the leaks regarding the burgeoning Ukraine scandal.

The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Trump’s been floating Bolton as one of the administration insiders providing leak after leak to the media detailing officials’ deep concern over Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden.

According to one of the Daily Beast’s unnamed sources, Trump would make comments like “Oh gee, I wonder who the source on that could be” to imply that Bolton, whose relationship with the President had soured by the time he was ousted in September, was leaking to the media out of spite toward his former boss.

According to a New York Times report, White House aid Fiona Hill testified to Congress on Monday that Bolton had been so disturbed by Trump and Giuliani’s actions that he asked Hill to inform White House lawyers about the scheme.

He also reportedly told her to tell Congress that he was not part of “whatever drug deal” U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were “cooking up.”