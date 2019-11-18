WaPo: 2 Senators Review IRS Whistleblower Complaint About Trump Tax Audit

Two senators are reportedly reviewing an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower complaint related to the annual audit of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to the Washington Post.

Staffers for Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) reportedly met with the IRS whistleblower earlier this month. According to two people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to the Post, staffers are in the process of scheduling follow-up interviews to further explore the allegations.

As TPM reported in August, an IRS whistleblower filed a complaint in July alleging that a person in the Treasury Department was attempting to interfere with the annual audit of the President and vice president. According to the Post, the IRS whistleblower has provided additional documentation to bolster the complaint. The contents of the additional records was not yet known, according to the Post.

As the Post notes, the Treasury Department inspector general is currently looking into how the Treasury has handled House requests for the President tax returns. Grassley and Wyden would not confirm to the Post whether the meeting occurred.