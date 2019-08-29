Trump Marks Gillibrand’s Drop-Out With A Troll Tweet

Latest
Manchester, NH, - 8/20/2019 - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand listens to Senator Tom Sherman speak during the mental health table discussion at Amoskeag Health in Manchester, N.H. on Tuesday, Aug. 20. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 21candidates
Boston Globe via Getty Images
By
August 29, 2019 8:22 am
President Trump couldn’t resist the opportunity to revel in another Democratic presidential candidate’s demise.

In a tweet posted less than an hour after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced she was dropping out of the 2020 race after being booted from the upcoming debate, Trump sarcastically quipped about the senator’s low polling numbers.

Gillibrand announced her decision in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday. She wouldn’t say which primary candidate she intended to endorse, but hinted that she’d like to see a woman win the primary.

