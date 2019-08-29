Trump Marks Gillibrand’s Drop-Out With A Troll Tweet

President Trump couldn’t resist the opportunity to revel in another Democratic presidential candidate’s demise.

In a tweet posted less than an hour after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced she was dropping out of the 2020 race after being booted from the upcoming debate, Trump sarcastically quipped about the senator’s low polling numbers.

A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand announced her decision in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday. She wouldn’t say which primary candidate she intended to endorse, but hinted that she’d like to see a woman win the primary.