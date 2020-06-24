Trump Takes Victory Lap Over Court Ordering Flynn Case Dismissal: ‘Great!’

Latest
DALLAS, March 22, 2020 . Staff work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Dallas, Texas, the United States, March 21, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 20,000 as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday ,1730 GMT, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering ,CSSE, at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty)
President Donald Trump claps during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
June 24, 2020 11:06 a.m.

President Donald Trump applauded an appeals court’s ruling on Wednesday that allowed the Justice Department to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

“Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments [sic] Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan must immediately throw out the case after the Justice Department made the shocking decision to end it last month, even though Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump had been bashing the case for months, similar to his attacks on other criminal cases involving his other associates, such as Roger Stone.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
