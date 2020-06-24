Trump Takes Victory Lap Over Court Ordering Flynn Case Dismissal: ‘Great!’

President Donald Trump applauded an appeals court’s ruling on Wednesday that allowed the Justice Department to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

“Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments [sic] Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan must immediately throw out the case after the Justice Department made the shocking decision to end it last month, even though Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump had been bashing the case for months, similar to his attacks on other criminal cases involving his other associates, such as Roger Stone.