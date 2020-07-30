Latest
7/30/20 - Atlanta, GA - Former President Barack Obama addresses the service. On the sixth day of the “Celebration of Life” for Rep. John Lewis, his funeral is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, with burial to follow. Alyssa Pointer / alyssa.pointer@ajc.com
Obama Eulogizes Legacy Of John Lewis In Most Pointed Call-To-Action Yet
Fox Host: Trump’s Suggested Election Delay Is A ‘Flagrant Expression Of His Current Weakness’
Obama Calls For Nixing The Filibuster If It’s Blocking Measures To Expand Voting Rights

Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Alarm Sparked By His Push To Postpone Election Day

President Donald Trump speaks after meeting with youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
July 30, 2020 4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump applauded himself on Thursday afternoon after his tweet about possibly delaying the election (which he has now pinned at the top of his Twitter profile) drew widespread concern earlier in the day.

“Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!),” he tweeted, once again peddling the false claim that voting by mail leads to election fraud.

Trump also declared that he “Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!” a virtually impossible task given the prevalence of absentee and mail-in voting, and how long the process of vote tallying takes in large states, such as California.

The President’s tweets appear to be laying the groundwork for portraying the election as illegitimate if he were to lose to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
