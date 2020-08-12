Trump Revives Racist Appeal To Suburbs After Biden Chooses Woman Of Color For VP

President Trump on Wednesday morning rehashed his racist appeal to suburbanites a day after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made the historic announcement of choosing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Late last month, the President nonchalantly tweeted that “people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” would no longer have to worry about low income housing in their neighborhood. The tweet — which was widely criticized as a racist campaign tactic for Trump as he attempts to bolster his diminishing support among white suburban voters amid surging coronavirus cases nationwide — came on the heels of the White House announcing its plan to repeal and replace an Obama-era rule intended to combat historic racial discrimination in housing.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump found yet another opportunity to use his and other conservatives’ incredibly racist explanation for tossing the Obama-era rule shortly after Biden announced Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major presidential ticket.

The President didn’t stop there, however — his tweet also referenced the policies that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is Black, raised as a presidential candidate last year, which includes advocating for affordable housing and eradicating housing discrimination. On Monday, Booker and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) announced over $18 million in CARES Act Funding to ensure that costs are covered for public housing residents in New Jersey.

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet comes after he swiftly attacked Harris during a press conference at the White House. The President tore into Harris over her past comments that were critical of Biden in the Democratic primary, which included taking the former VP to task during a primary debate last year for his record on busing. Trump also repeatedly bashed Harris, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for her “nasty” treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.