Trump Calls Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris ‘A Dangerous Choice’
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after his lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on November 10, 2018 in Paris, France. President Trump is in Paris to participate in the international ceremony of the Armistice Centenary of 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe on November 11, 2018. Heads of State from around the world meet in Paris to commemorate the end of the first World War (WWI). (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
Trump Congratulates ‘Future Republican Star’ QAnon-Supporting Marjorie Greene
900+ Students And Staff Already Quarantined As GA School District Fumbles Reopening

Trump Revives Racist Appeal To Suburbs After Biden Chooses Woman Of Color For VP

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Slovak Republic Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House May 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pellegrini's... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Slovak Republic Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House May 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pellegrini's visit is part of the Trump Administration's larger diplomatic attempt to compete with Moscow and Beijing in Central Europe. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 12, 2020 11:08 a.m.

President Trump on Wednesday morning rehashed his racist appeal to suburbanites a day after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made the historic announcement of choosing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Late last month, the President nonchalantly tweeted that “people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” would no longer have to worry about low income housing in their neighborhood. The tweet — which was widely criticized as a racist campaign tactic for Trump as he attempts to bolster his diminishing support among white suburban voters amid surging coronavirus cases nationwide — came on the heels of the White House announcing its plan to repeal and replace an Obama-era rule intended to combat historic racial discrimination in housing.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump found yet another opportunity to use his and other conservatives’ incredibly racist explanation for tossing the Obama-era rule shortly after Biden announced Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major presidential ticket.

The President didn’t stop there, however — his tweet also referenced the policies that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is Black, raised as a presidential candidate last year, which includes advocating for affordable housing and eradicating housing discrimination. On Monday, Booker and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) announced over $18 million in CARES Act Funding to ensure that costs are covered for public housing residents in New Jersey.

Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet comes after he swiftly attacked Harris during a press conference at the White House. The President tore into Harris over her past comments that were critical of Biden in the Democratic primary, which included taking the former VP to task during a primary debate last year for his record on busing. Trump also repeatedly bashed Harris, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for her “nasty” treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
