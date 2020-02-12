Trump Calls Initial Stone Sentencing A ‘Disgrace,’ Won’t Rule Out Pardon

President Trump fired back over reports that he pressured Attorney General Bill Barr to reduce Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump said that Stone “was treated horribly” when prosecutors initially recommended to a federal judge that he serve seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Russia probe.

“The fact is that Roger Stone was treated horribly and so were many other people — their lives were destroyed. It turns out you look at the FISA warrants and what just happened with FISA where they found out it was fixed, that it was a dirty, rotten deal,” Trump said. “So when you look at that and you see what happened to Roger Stone — but think of it. A man leaks classified information, highly classified, they give him two months.”

Trump then ranted about how “nobody even knows” what Stone did, despite how he was convicted on all seven counts against him, including obstruction, five counts of false statements and witness tampering. He added that Stone’s prison sentence is a “disgrace.”

“In fact, they said he intimidated somebody. That person said he had no idea he was going to jail for that. That person didn’t want to press charges,” Trump said. “They put him in for nine years. It’s a disgrace. Frankly, they ought to apologize to a lot of the people whose lives they have ruined.”

When asked if he’s considering a pardon, Trump declined to give a straightforward answer, saying that “people were hurt, viciously and badly by these corrupt people.”

“I didn’t speak to them, by the way. Just so you understand,” Trump said. “They saw the horribleness of a nine-year sentence for doing nothing.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Trump publicly addresses Stone sentencing recommendation reversal, calls initial recommendation a "disgrace." pic.twitter.com/2ZdV4DOhXH — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 12, 2020