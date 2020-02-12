Latest
5 mins ago
Nunes And Other House Intel GOPers Boycott Meeting To Force Schiff To Investigate FISA
11 mins ago
Three Black Lawmakers Endorse Bloomberg As He Faces Scrutiny About Stop And Frisk
14 mins ago
Barr Agrees To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On 3/31, Dems Say

Trump Calls Initial Stone Sentencing A ‘Disgrace,’ Won’t Rule Out Pardon

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump President Trump speaks to reporters on the topic of Roger Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2020 presidential candidates, a... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump President Trump speaks to reporters on the topic of Roger Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2020 presidential candidates, after signing the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act the Oval office at the White House on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 12, 2020 4:03 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump fired back over reports that he pressured Attorney General Bill Barr to reduce Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump said that Stone “was treated horribly” when prosecutors initially recommended to a federal judge that he serve seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Russia probe.

“The fact is that Roger Stone was treated horribly and so were many other people — their lives were destroyed. It turns out you look at the FISA warrants and what just happened with FISA where they found out it was fixed, that it was a dirty, rotten deal,” Trump said. “So when you look at that and you see what happened to Roger Stone — but think of it. A man leaks classified information, highly classified, they give him two months.”

Trump then ranted about how “nobody even knows” what Stone did, despite how he was convicted on all seven counts against him, including obstruction, five counts of false statements and witness tampering. He added that Stone’s prison sentence is a “disgrace.”

“In fact, they said he intimidated somebody. That person said he had no idea he was going to jail for that. That person didn’t want to press charges,” Trump said. “They put him in for nine years. It’s a disgrace. Frankly, they ought to apologize to a lot of the people whose lives they have ruined.”

When asked if he’s considering a pardon, Trump declined to give a straightforward answer, saying that “people were hurt, viciously and badly by these corrupt people.”

“I didn’t speak to them, by the way. Just so you understand,” Trump said. “They saw the horribleness of a nine-year sentence for doing nothing.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: