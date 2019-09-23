Report: Trump Split Between Ivanka And Don Jr. On Gun Control

As the White House remains publicly vague about its plans to address gun violence, President Donald Trump’s eldest children are pulling him in opposite directions on the issue behind closed doors, according to a Monday Politico report.

First daughter Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly have been pushing Trump to support stronger background checks, arguing that the move could help him with moderate voters in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, first son Donald Trump Jr. and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have been warning Trump against such measures for fear of alienating his conservative pro-Second Amendment supporters.

As a result of these divisions, the White House’s progress on gun control has been sluggish.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley denied any infighting over the issue, telling Politico that the White House is “completely united” on tackling gun violence.