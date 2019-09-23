Latest
34 mins ago
How Giuliani Is Conning The World Into Buying A False Biden-Ukraine Narrative
55 mins ago
Ukrainian Government To The US: Please Leave Us Out Of Your Mess
on May 15, 2015 in New York City.
1 hour ago
Schumer Urges Senate GOPers To Investigate Trump Admin Over Ukraine Scandal

Report: Trump Split Between Ivanka And Don Jr. On Gun Control

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on the south lawn before he boards Marine One on August 09, 2019. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
September 23, 2019 1:55 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

As the White House remains publicly vague about its plans to address gun violence, President Donald Trump’s eldest children are pulling him in opposite directions on the issue behind closed doors, according to a Monday Politico report.

First daughter Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly have been pushing Trump to support stronger background checks, arguing that the move could help him with moderate voters in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, first son Donald Trump Jr. and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have been warning Trump against such measures for fear of alienating his conservative pro-Second Amendment supporters.

As a result of these divisions, the White House’s progress on gun control has been sluggish.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley denied any infighting over the issue, telling Politico that the White House is “completely united” on tackling gun violence.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: