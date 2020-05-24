Trump Blasts Former AG He Nominated For Not Being ‘Mentally Qualified’

Latest
May 24, 2020 11:24 a.m.

President Trump continued his ongoing spat with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an interview with Sharyl Attkinson that aired Sunday morning.

After praising both acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grennell and the newly Senate-confirmed John Ratcliffe as “superstars,” Trump proceeded to slam Sessions — who he nominated upon entering office in 2017 — for being a “disaster” during his term as attorney general. The President’s latest remarks come amid his relentless bashing of Sessions for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Should have never been attorney general, was not qualified. He’s not mentally qualified to be attorney general,” Trump told Attkinson. “He was the biggest problem. I mean, look Jeff Sessions put people in place that were a disaster.”

Trump’s latest takedown of Sessions aired the morning after he lashed out at his former attorney general in a Saturday evening tweet. The President’s tweet urged Sessions to drop out of the Alabama Senate race after he unexpectedly issued a bold rebuke in a tweet the night before.

Summer Concepcion
