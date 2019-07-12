Trump Celebrates Sebastian Gorka’s ‘Big’ Win After Scuffle In Rose Garden

President Trump on Friday celebrated his former aide Sebastian Gorka getting into a shouting match with journalists a day earlier in the White House’s Rose Garden.

“@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!” Trump tweeted, putting his own headline on the event.

Gorka, a conservative commentator who briefly served in the White House as an adviser, got into a shouting match with Playboy reporter Brian Karem after Trump held a press conference.

The scene devolved into near-chaos after Gorka called Kemp a “punk.” For a moment, it looked like the altercation could turn physical. One of Gorka’s cronies came to his aid by shouting insults of his own.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING – Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka gets in tiff with media, accusing journalist of 'threatening' him in the Rose Garden, after Trump drops census citizenship question at a news conference pic.twitter.com/91zNJD8gkj — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 11, 2019

The brouhaha broke out after Trump appeared in the Rose Garden to announce he was dropping his effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Instead, he will seek to count non-citizens living in the U.S. by other means.

Gorka and other right-wing influencers found themselves in the Rose Garden after attending Trump’s social media summit earlier in the day, which focused on the conspiracy theory that tech platforms are unfairly biased against conservatives.

Gorka spoke about his disdain for certain journalists after the dust-up and explained why he blocks 16,000 people.