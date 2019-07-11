Scuffle Breaks Out In Rose Garden After Trump’s Press Conference

A scuffle appeared to break out Thursday in the Rose Garden between far-right influencers and members of the White House press corps after President Trump held a news conference.

POTUS leaves without taking questions. “Talk to us! The real news!” Then this mess unfolded with Sebastian Gorka yelling at a journalist. Supporter say Gorka could “kick your punk ass.” This is happening in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/FmE4KYT9eO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 11, 2019

New York Times reporter Katie Rogers posted a video the scene, showing former White House official and conservative pundit Sebastian Gorka calling someone a “punk.” Someone off camera could be heard saying Gorka could kick a reporter’s “punk ass.”

A number of right-wing influencers attended Trump’s Rose Garden event, where he announced an executive order to obtain citizenship information about people living in the U.S.

Before announcing his executive order, Trump hosted the right-wing influencers at a social media summit at the White House before the presser.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer also posted some photos from the event:

Trump leaves without taking questions but then Gorka storms over to a reporter — “you are a punk!” pic.twitter.com/ffcEP4GdRv — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 11, 2019