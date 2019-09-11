SCOTUS Allows Trump Admin To Impose Harsh Requirement On Asylum Seekers

Latest
on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take groups of them into custody near McAllen, Texas. (Photo credit: John Moore/Getty Images)
September 11, 2019 7:07 pm
The United States Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration on Wednesday in the legal fight over its restrictive policy requiring Central American asylum seekers to apply for asylum in Mexico first before attempting to do so in the U.S.

Under the rule, migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala will automatically be denied asylum in the U.S. unless their applications for asylum in Mexico are rejected.

The Supreme Court’s ruling temporarily allows the policy to go into effect while the Trump administration deals with other legal challenges against the requirement.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, writing that court’s decision disregards “longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
