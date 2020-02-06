Trump Says He Wouldn’t Still Be In Office If He Hadn’t Fired Comey

In an extended rant following his acquittal in the GOP-controlled Senate, President Donald Trump on Thursday crowed over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump said.

Trump says "it's possible" he wouldn't be in office if he hadn't fired James Comey pic.twitter.com/4mIYCi3VyT — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020

He also complained about the investigations into him and his campaign.

“And we were treated unbelievably unfairly, and you have to understand we first went through Russia, Russia, Russia,” he said. “It was all bullshit.”

Trump complains about investigations into his campaign: “It was all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/ES967j1bqS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020

Trump went all over the place with his speech, clearly feeling vindicated and unbound after Republican senators voted to acquit him the two House impeachment articles charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.