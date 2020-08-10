Trump Goes After Sasse After He Decries Executive Actions As ‘Unconstitutional Slop’

Latest
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health discusses the state's efforts concerning the coronavirus during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif.Angell announced she was departing from her role as director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health in a letter to staff that was released Sunday, August 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and other matters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) attends a hearing of the Judiciary Committee considering authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation on June 11, 2020 in Washingt... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) attends a hearing of the Judiciary Committee considering authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation on June 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was the code name for the FBI counterintelligence investigation that looked into links between Trump associates and Russian officials in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 10, 2020 1:20 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you'd like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to scorn Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who called his flurry of executive actions over the weekend “unconstitutional slop.”

Shortly after the President signed the executive actions during a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Saturday — which came on the heels of Democrats and the White House failing to reach a deal on a new COVID-19 relief package — Sasse tore into Trump’s move in a statement by characterizing the actions as “unconstitutional slop.”

In his statement on Saturday, Sasse wrote that former President Barack Obama did not have the authority to “unilaterally rewrite immigration law” with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Nebraska senator then argued that Trump therefore “does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law.”

“Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress,” Sasse said in his statement on Saturday, joining the chorus criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans over whether the President demonstrated executive overreach with his actions.

Two days after Sasse aired his grievances over Trump’s executive actions — which fall short both of what he’d previously hyped and what Congress was attempting to fulfill in a new COVID-19 relief package — the President accused Sasse of having “gone rogue, again” in a tweet.

Sasse, who Trump gave his “total endorsement” to the Nebraska senator in his bid for re-election, has gained a reputation for being one of the few Republicans on Capitol Hill willing to criticize the President.

In recent months, Sasse said he was against federal law enforcement using aggressive tactics to clear out peaceful protesters ahead of Trump’s infamous church photo-op near the White House — a move he argued “treats the Word of God as a political prop.” The Nebraska senator also criticized the President late last month for pulling U.S. forces out of Germany, characterizing the decision as “weak.”

Sasse’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
