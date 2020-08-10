Latest
19 mins ago
Trump Slams NYT, CNN But Agrees His Face On Mt Rushmore Is ‘A Good Idea’
STURGIS, SD - AUGUST 07: Motorcyclists ride down Main Street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7, 2020 in Sturgis, South Dakota. While the rally usually attracts around 500,000 people, officials estimate that more than 250,000 people may still show up to this year's festival despite the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
43 mins ago
PHOTOS: Virus Revs Engine As Thousands Of Maskless Bikers Attend SD Rally
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Some clarity is beginning to emerge from the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill. An exchange of offers and meeting devoted to the Postal Service on Wednesday indicates the White House is moving slightly in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction on issues like aid to states and local governments and unemployment insurance benefits. But the negotiations have a long ways to go. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
3 hours ago
Postmaster General Attracts Congressional Scrutiny For Cost-Cutting Moves Months Before Election

Trump Tries To Paint Dems As Desperate To Deal After Signing Potemkin Executive Actions

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Marine One on August 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The President spent the weekend at his property in New Jersey where he attended multiple campaign and fund raising events. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One after landing at the White House on August 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The President spent the weekend at his property in New Jersey where ... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One after landing at the White House on August 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The President spent the weekend at his property in New Jersey where he attended multiple campaign and fund raising events. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 10, 2020 11:35 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump is trying hard to sell his flurry of executive actions over the weekend that fall short both of what he said they’d do and what Congress was trying to achieve in a COVID-19 relief package. 

After signing the actions at a press conference-campaign rally hybrid at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Saturday, Trump has been suggesting that Democrats are itching to return to the negotiating table. 

“The Democrats have called,” Trump said from the airport at Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday night. “They’d like to get together. And we say if it’s not a waste of time, we’ll do it.” 

“I hear that Nancy Pelosi wants to call, and she wants to see if she can do something,” he added. “But they’re much more inclined to make a deal now than they would’ve been two days ago.”

He doubled down Monday morning. 

So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it. Where have they been for the last 4 weeks when they were “hardliners”, and only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly? They know my phone number!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday that they’d had no contact at all with Trump.

“Fables from Donald Trump. Fables. That’s what he seems to specialize in,” Schumer said on MSNBC. “I didn’t call him. Speaker Pelosi didn’t call him. No, we didn’t call him.” 

“He has not called us,” he added. “I haven’t spoken to him — I spoke to him during the last bill when Mnuchin was there. Meadows wasn’t. We got more done. But I haven’t spoken to him since.” 

The four lead negotiators on the package — Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for the Republicans — do not currently have public plans to meet. They met almost daily the last two weeks, ultimately failing to come together on both topline numbers and specific planks of the relief package. 

Mnuchin, who the Democrats have repeatedly said is easier to work with than Meadows, parroted Trump’s line Monday about the Democrats being newly eager to meet.

“You know, there’s a deal to do if the Democrats are reasonable and want to compromise but if their attitude is, you know, we’d rather give you nothing than agree on things, then we’re not going to get a deal,” he said on CNBC. “But I heard Pelosi over the weekend and Schumer and I think they’re willing to compromise again — if we can get a fair deal, we’ll do it this week.” 

Negotiations stalled out last week after Democrats offered to drop $1 trillion from their plan if the Republicans would go up $1 trillion in their proposals. The White House negotiators rejected the compromise with “vehemence,” Schumer said. 

Mnuchin and Meadows told reporters at that point that they’d advise Trump to go ahead with executive orders, the content of which they’d been floating for days. 

Trump signed four actions Saturday — one order and three memoranda — which he said were centered on reinstating unemployment benefits at a lower level, extending the moratorium on evictions, deferring the payroll tax payments and deferring student loan payments. 

On closer examination though, many of those actions fall short of Trump’s promises. 

The unemployment benefit, now to run at $400 a week instead of the previous $600, requires 25 percent of the cost to be made up by states, an economic impossibility for many already ravaged by the pandemic. In addition, one of the sources of the $300 of federal aid — $44 million from a federal disaster relief fund — is only enough to fund the program for around five weeks. And on top of all that, the only people eligible for the benefit would already have to be getting at least $100 from their state’s regular unemployment insurance — a clause that omits the lowest income people, particularly those that rely on tips.

Trump’s payroll tax cut — an idea that he’s long been musing over, despite its unpopularity in both parties — is also riddled with problems. Without an act of Congress, the taxes would be due at some point in the future, making it a risk for employers to stop taking the money out of employees’ paychecks now. Trump said that he’d consider making the tax cut permanent — but only if he’s reelected. 

And even if the employers took the chance, it would take a while to change their systems. Critics have also been up in arms over the potential blow to Social Security and Medicare, both of which get some funding from the tax.

On the rent moratorium order, Trump didn’t actually order anything — he just directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to consider staunching evictions while working within existing laws. 

Schumer and Pelosi have been painting the actions as both unconstitutional and well short of what the COVID-19-decimated economy needs to stabilize. 

“Unfortunately, the president’s executive orders, described in one word, could be paltry, in three words, unworkable, weak and far too narrow,” Schumer said Sunday.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30