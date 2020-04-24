Latest
BRAZIL - 2020/02/15: In this photo illustration the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Trump Insists He Suggested Injecting Disinfectant ‘Sarcastically’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force at the White House on April 06, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
April 24, 2020 1:08 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump used his go-to excuse on Friday afternoon to walk back his astonishing suggestion that people inject disinfectant to cure COVID-19.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office, according to a pool report.

When asked if he was encouraging such use of disinfectant, the President replied “Of course not.”

He said using disinfectant on one’s hands “could have a very good effect.”

It was Trump’s effort to do damage control after arguing during a press conference the previous day that because “disinfectant knocks [COVID-19] out in a minute,” there should be “a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House COVID-19 task force, looked positively aghast at his comments while listening in the background, and Reckitt Benckiser, the producer of Lysol, had to release a statement emphatically urging people to not stick their product into the bloodstream.

The “sarcasm” defense has become a familiar refrain from the President over the past several years. It’s a card he’s played more than once after drawing controversy over a particularly shocking remark or claim.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
