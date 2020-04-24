Lysol Maker Warns Against Injecting Disinfectant After Trump Suggests It’s COVID Cure

Latest
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters at the daily White House coronavirus briefing on March 29, 2020. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
April 24, 2020 8:17 a.m.
Reckitt Benckiser, the company that produces Lysol products, was forced to remind people that injecting oneself with disinfectant is a bad idea after President Donald Trump seemed to advocate it as a vaccine for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said in a statement (emphasis theirs). “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.”

Doctors were alarmed by the President’s comments as well.

“Please do not ingest or inject disinfectant,” tweeted Dr. John Shields, a surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. “I feel like one should not have to say this.”

The warnings came in response to Trump’s bizarre suggestion that an injection of disinfectant kills the virus inside the body.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he said during the White House’s daily press briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? ‘Cause you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

Watch Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera
