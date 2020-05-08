Trump Hints At More Russia Probe Mud Being Dredged Up For His Campaign

President Trump suggested Friday that the Justice Department’s reversal in the Michael Flynn case was only the opening credits in a larger operation to make alleged FBI Russia probe corruption a keystone of his 2020 campaign.

Appearing on Fox and Friends the morning after the Justice Department announced it was dropping Flynn’s case, Trump said that there was “more to come.”

Trump said that there was “no relationship I had with Russia,” and that was why “shifty” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff “didn’t want to release any of those documents,” referring to dozens of transcripts from House Intel’s Russia probe that were also released Thursday.

“There’s more to come, from what I understand, and they’re going to be far greater than what you’ve seen so far and what you’ve seen so far is incredible,” Trump promised.

He then pivoted to former Vice President Joe Biden — his general election foe — in comments suggesting that his renewed attacks on the Russia probe were part of a campaign strategy.

“Especially as it relates to President Obama, because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming,” Trump said.

Trump’s invocation of “sleepy” Joe Biden comes as the Daily Beast reported that Trump’s allies are already hoping to make Flynn a “rock star” for Trump’s campaign, with one of Trump’s pollsters comparing the former national security advisor to Nelson Mandela.

The Trump campaign also released a statement connecting the DOJ decision to drop Flynn’s case — which the Department claimed it was making because it no longer believed that the FBI had a basis for continuing its investigation into Flynn in the first place — to Biden.

It’s not clear exactly what form the “more” that Trump promises is coming will take.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist, has delivered a “satchel” of Russia probe documents to the Justice Department, Fox News reported Thursday night.

The documents could be made public as soon as Friday, Fox News correspondent Ed Henry said Thursday night. Henry made the comments on Tucker Carlson’s show, which is one of the President’s favorite programs.