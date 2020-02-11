Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday November 19, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
3 hours ago
Trump Muses About Disciplinary Action Against Ousted NSC Official Who Testified Against Him
4 hours ago
Trump Denies He Intervened But Says DOJ’s Proposed Roger Stone Sentence Was ‘Ridiculous’
4 hours ago
READ: DOJ Files New Watered Down Sentencing Memo For Roger Stone

Trump Reversing Stone Sentencing Recommendation Would Be ‘Abuse Of Power,’ Schiff Says

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: House impeachment managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (2nd L), and Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) (2nd R) walk toward the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate imp... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: House impeachment managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (2nd L), and Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) (2nd R) walk toward the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate is expected to vote to acquit President Trump this afternoon. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 11, 2020 4:04 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday that it would be an “blatant abuse of power” if President Donald Trump had intervened to lower the Justice Department’s suggested prison sentence for Trump’s friend and adviser Roger Stone.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Justice Department will in fact significantly reduce the sentence it suggests for Stone after a tweet from Trump called the initial recommendation, of 7-9 years’ imprisonment, a “miscarriage of justice.”

“I do not take a position on the proper prison term for Mr. Stone, but it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump has in fact intervened to reverse the recommendations of career prosecutors at the Department of Justice,” Schiff said in a statement.

“Doing so would send an unmistakable message that President Trump will protect those who lie to Congress to cover up his own misconduct, and that the Attorney General will join him in that effort,” he added.

“Abuse of Power,” notably, was one of two impeachment charges that Schiff and other House impeachment managers argued during a Senate trial should be grounds for Trump’s removal from office. The Senate voted to acquit Trump of both charges on Wednesday.

Stone’s case is personal for the Schiff: In November, Stone was found guilty on all counts against him, including for lying in his testimony the House Intelligence Committee, which Schiff chairs.

After reports of the development emerged Tuesday, the top career prosecutor on the Stone case, former Robert Mueller deputy Aaron Zelinsky, informed the court that he was withdrawing from the case — and resigning entirely from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. (Zelinsky is still an assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore.)

Former federal prosecutors told TPM Tuesday that the news that a scaled back sentencing recommendation was in the works in Stone’s case was “stunning.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: