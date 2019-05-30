Trump Responds To Sen. Cochran’s Death With Another Dig At McCain

President Donald Trump took a subtle shot at the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Thursday while expressing condolences over the death of former Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS).

“Very sad to hear the news on the passing of my friend, Senator Thad Cochran,” Trump tweeted. “He was a real Senator with incredible values – even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!”

Trump’s comment about the health care vote is likely a dig at McCain, who famously voted against Republicans’ health care repeal effort in 2017.

Earlier Thursday, Trump attacked McCain when reporters asked about the White House hiding a Navy ship with McCain’s name on it from Trump’s sight.

Trump denied ordering the White House to do so, but he repeated for the umpteenth time that he “wasn’t a fan” of the late senator.

“I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care,” Trump said. “I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form.”