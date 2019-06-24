Trump Denies Carroll Sexual Assault Accusation By Claiming ‘She’s Not My Type’

President Donald Trump denied writer E. Jean Carroll’s allegation of sexual assault by stating that “she’s not my type” on Monday.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Trump told the Hill. “It never happened, OK?”

In a book excerpt published last week, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room. She doubled down on her allegation during a CNN interview on Monday, saying that the encounter was “100 percent” against her will.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly insisted that he has “no idea who she is,” despite an old photograph of the two of them talking to each other.

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed that a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct was too unattractive for him to hit on.