Trump Waves Away Old Photo With Carroll: ‘Give Me A Break’

President Donald Trump on Saturday shrugged off a photo of him with E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who recently accused him of sexually assaulting her, and still insisted that he’d never met her before.

“Standing with my coat on in a line. Give me a break, with my back to the camera,” Trump told reporters. “I have no idea who she is.”

“There’s some picture where we’re shaking hands, it looks like at some kind of event. I have my coat on. I have my wife standing next to me,” he also said. “And I didn’t know her husband, but he was a newscaster, but I have no idea who she is, none whatsoever.”

After Carroll alleged on Friday that Trump had sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s, the President denied her accusation and claimed that he’d “never met this person in my life.”

Several hours later, historian Angus Johnston tweeted an old photo of Carroll talking to Trump and his then-wife, Ivana.

In an official White House statement denying E. Jean Carroll's claim that Donald Trump raped her, the president says "I've never met this person in my life." Here's a photo of them together. pic.twitter.com/1ROaiiPykw — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 21, 2019

Watch Trump below: