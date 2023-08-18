Trump Reluctantly Listens To His Lawyers, Cancels Press Conference On Georgia Indictment

Latest
DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Re... DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 18, 2023 11:20 a.m.
Former President Donald Trump announced on social media Thursday evening that he will no longer hold a press conference or release his so-called extensive report that he claimed would refute the Fulton County indictment allegations against him.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The canceled press conference comes as the former president’s legal advisors reportedly urged him to cancel the event, telling him that holding it would only complicate his legal problems, according to sources who spoke to ABC News.

Meanwhile, Trump attorneys are expected to meet with the Fulton County district attorney’s office early next week in order to negotiate terms of the bond package for the former president, according to ABC News.

The meeting between District Attorney Fani Willis’ office and Trump attorneys is expected to occur prior to any surrender by Trump at the Fulton County jail.

Trump and the 18 co-defendants that were charged alongside him for various alleged attempts to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in voluntarily.

The Fulton County indictment is the former President’s fourth indictment — two of which are federal. 

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
