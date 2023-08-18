Trump Reluctantly Listens To His Lawyers, Cancels Press Conference On Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump announced on social media Thursday evening that he will no longer hold a press conference or release his so-called extensive report that he claimed would refute the Fulton County indictment allegations against him.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The canceled press conference comes as the former president’s legal advisors reportedly urged him to cancel the event, telling him that holding it would only complicate his legal problems, according to sources who spoke to ABC News.

Meanwhile, Trump attorneys are expected to meet with the Fulton County district attorney’s office early next week in order to negotiate terms of the bond package for the former president, according to ABC News.

The meeting between District Attorney Fani Willis’ office and Trump attorneys is expected to occur prior to any surrender by Trump at the Fulton County jail.

Trump and the 18 co-defendants that were charged alongside him for various alleged attempts to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in voluntarily.

The Fulton County indictment is the former President’s fourth indictment — two of which are federal.